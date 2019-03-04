Row erupts over toilet ‘gender identity’ policy at Dundee Rep

New signs at Dundee Rep Theatre encouraging visitors to use the toilets that “best fit their gender identity” has caused huge debate on Twitter.

The row erupted online after an audience member posted a photograph of the sign, which prompted fears regarding privacy and calls for a boycott of the theatre.

Excellent production of All my Sons at @DundeeRep but the experience was marred by seeing this while QUEUING for the women's lavatory. Will be making stickers to say 'Male-bodied people are not welcome here, please use the Men's facilities'. By the way, it's not a 'bathroom'… pic.twitter.com/DC2hRk8e48 — diane jones – adult human female (@dianjo) February 28, 2019

The Rep’s management maintain the new signage promotes “equality, diversity and inclusion”, and that they are operating within the parameters of the law – but admitted “some visitors may not be comfortable” with the signs.

However, one Twitter user commented: “We are not ‘uncomfortable’ we are fed up with our toilets disappearing & having to pretend that we have a gender identity.”

Another wrote: “Was this only for the women’s lavatory? Shame on them. Why can’t the men’s lav be inclusive and leave the ladies toilets alone? Also not a bathroom! We are not in USA where ppl cannot say lavatory or toilet.”

Diane Jones, an organiser of the Defend Women’s Rights! campaign in Newcastle, said her visit to the Rep was “marred” by seeing the signage.

She said: “I was in the queue for the toilets when I saw the sign and took a photo.

“I’m part of a national campaign on this issue. None of us are anti-trans, we want trans rights and also women’s rights.

“The stumbling block for us is that gender identity essentially means self-ID, so anybody can say they identify as a woman and vice versa.

“This goes against the Equality Act, which gives women protected spaces such as toilets and changing facilities.

“If people can self-ID, then men can get access to women’s spaces. In many cases, this has led to an increase in sexual assaults and issues with privacy.

“The Rep Theatre hasn’t acknowledged that they haven’t thought this through.”

A statement by Dundee Rep on the Twitter post read: “Dundee Rep & @SDTdance are dedicated to a culture that places equality, diversity & inclusion (EDI) at the heart of all we do, our toilet signage reflects that.

“We aim to ensure that all visitors to Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre feel welcome. Following discussions with our EDI group we added ‘Every Body Is Welcome Here’ signs to the male and female toilets in our upper foyer.

“We understand that some visitors may not be comfortable with these signs, and for this reason we have not added these signs to toilets in our lower foyer.

“We are confident that we are operating within the parameters of the law and that our policy ensures there are toilet facilities in public spaces that meet the needs of all our customers. We continue to monitor changes in legislation and adjust our policies accordingly.”