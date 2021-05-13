Row erupts after 100 bags of rubbish dumped in Dundee restaurant’s car park

A row has erupted after a Dundee refuge company dumped more than 100 bags of commercial rubbish in a restaurant’s car park over a contractual dispute.

Dundee Waste Management has been accused of fly-tipping by the owners of Doc Stewart’s, by The Downfield restaurant after staff arrived on Thursday morning to find large piles of waste dumped overnight.

The two firms are in dispute over claims of unpaid invoices and allegations of poor service.