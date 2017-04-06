A dispute over proposals to turn a 19th Century Broughty Ferry mansion into flats is rumbling on — despite the developer altering the plans following objections.

The original plans for a residential complex of 29 apartments, some of which would have overlooked a home in nearby Cedar Grove, have been changed to incorporate 19 flats.

Although the structure would no longer overlook the existing house, an extension to the original building to create three houses continues to be a bone of contention.

Resident Susan Ashton said she would still object to the new plans.

She explained: “I acknowledge the plans have changed for the better but there is still too much development at the back of Anton House.

“To put three houses at the back is ridiculous. The most that should be there is a small bungalow.

“Everything is too big, that’s the problem. It should be half the size. The houses would still be blocking our only south-facing window and natural light.”

Chamberlain Bell Developments, which initially withdrew its plans, has resubmitted its bid.

Alan Bell, technical director at Chamberlain Bell Developments, said the firm respected the objections from the local community.

He said: “There were concerns from the local community which we have taken on board.

“Our amended plans have been made in order to satisfy those objections.”

Mr Bell said it was hoped work will begin in July, provided the proposal is given the green light.