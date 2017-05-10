For two years, 26-year-old Sean Rowan kept feeling light-headed, was constantly thirsty and frequently had to go to the toilet — and doctors couldn’t work out what was wrong.

It was only at a routine check-up that Sean found out he was suffering from diabetes — a condition he thought only older people suffered from.

Sean, who lives in Menzieshill, is now contemplating a series of major changes he has to make to his lifestyle.

When Sean went to see doctors about his problems, they thought it might be due to him drinking too much coffee.

In recent weeks, Sean began suffering from blurred vision and was starting to become more concerned.

During a routine health check-up Sean was given the news that he might have actually been suffering from type one diabetes.

He said: “A lot of sugar was detected in my urine sample so I had three extra blood samples taken from my liver, kidneys and pancreas and sent to a GP.

“The GP sent me up to the Diabetes Centre at Ninewells. I was diagnosed right there and then.”

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person’s blood sugar level to become too high.

There are two main types of diabetes — type 1, where the pancreas doesn’t produce any insulin and type 2, where the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin or the body’s cells don’t react to insulin.

The symptoms of type 1 diabetes usually develop very quickly in young people. In adults, the symptoms often take longer to develop.

Sean is now trying to get used to having four finger-prick tests for glucose levels each day, as well as four insulin injections every 24 hours.

And he has been forced to alter his habits as well.

He said: “I’ve already switched to diet Irn Bru and I have to cut out carbs like bread and pasta. But it’s a learning process.

“I’m going to have to quit smoking too.

“I’m still trying to get my head around this all and I’m just getting used to all the needles.”

One of the things Sean is worried about is keeping on top of his injections and having to treat himself in public.

He said: “I don’t drink alcohol, but I do go to pubs quite a lot and I don’t know how I’m going to do my injections — there might be a stigma with injecting while in the pub as people might think it’s drugs or something and it is quite unhygienic in the toilets.

“But there’s a lot of advice out there and I’ve joined a few groups on Facebook, so hopefully that will help.”

In the meantime, Sean wanted to advise anyone with similar symptoms to his to persist with medics until they are properly diagnosed.

He said: “Some of the most common symptoms of diabetes are urinating constantly — like every 15 minutes — and constant thirst.

“I’ve had both issues for years. I’ve been to several different GP practices but they thought it was due to coffee.

“My advice to young people is that if you have any concerns it’s worth getting checked out as it’s not just older people who get diagnosed with diabetes.

“My nana had diabetes and I didn’t expect to be diagnosed this young. I was told I could have had this for two years undiagnosed — if I hadn’t found out within another few months I could have had serious health issues.”