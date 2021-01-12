An anxious rottweiler was rescued from Balgay Park by a specialist team from England after 16 days on the run.

Alana, who was brought to Dundee after being a stray in Spain, escaped from her foster family on Christmas day when she was taken outside to toilet.

The flighty dog then spent more than a fortnight on the run, with her anxious nature causing her to flee whenever would-be rescuers came close.

The team, known as Canine Capture UK, spent two nights in Dundee assisting with the rescue.

They spent Friday night using thermal imaging cameras to track the family pet, before using a tranquillizer dart to put her to sleep and safely recover her on Saturday night.

© Supplied by Dr Kaye Walker

After being taken to a vet for a check-up, the nervy rottweiler was taken back home to Emma.

Dr Kaye Walker, director of Canine Capture, said: “When we got up to Dundee it was minus seven degrees, which was obviously quite uncomfortable for both the team and Alana.

“Our biggest problem was that we had a lot of well-meaning people who wanted to help but didn’t know how.

“The first night we tried to do some thermal imaging to learn what her behaviour was but because there were a lot of people sitting around the park we didn’t learn much.

“The second night the place was a lot more clean and her behaviour was a lot more relaxed, so by 7.45pm we were able to do what we hoped and within half an hour she was at the vet.”

© SYSTEM

Jessica Probst, who originally sponsored Alana’s journey to Dundee, gave the dog to the family of a friend.

She said: “I’m a dog behaviourist so I get a lot of difficult cases, and I soon realised that this one was not going to be easy.

“Alana lived on the streets of Spain, so she has a lot of issues with trusting people.

“She actually got away on Christmas Day, they were taking her out to pee and she tried to run back inside the house because she didn’t feel safe, but someone got in her way and she ended up running off, it diverted her.”

© SYSTEM

After two weeks, new owner Emma Gray and daughter Jessica decided to contact the specialist group from England for help.

She is one of several dogs Emma looks after temporarily with the aim of rehabilitating and finding them a new home.

Emma said: “We are over the moon to have Alana home safely and grateful to everyone who has helped to bring her home safely.

“Now she’s back she’s started to bond with us again and her new fur brother and sisters.

“After so long out in the cold she is loving her food and long naps in a cosy bed.”