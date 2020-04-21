Donation of £1,000 to Dundee food bank made by Broughty Ferry Rotary Club

A Rotary club has given a sizeable donation to a local foodbank set up to help those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Broughty Ferry group made a £1,000 donation to the recently formed food bank, which aimed to bring deliveries to those living in the DD5 postcode.

The service was created by a group of local pub owners, who joined forces to help locals struggling during the lockdown, and has since amassed close to 60 volunteers.

Scott Leslie, president of Broughty Rotary, said: “We felt that such a good local cause deserved as much help as possible. We have taken our members’ fundraising efforts from a bag-pack late last year and we have topped this up from our trust fund to donate £1,000 to help the less-privileged in Broughty Ferry.

“It is initiatives like this which show the resolve and quick-thinking of our good Ferry folk and we wish them every success.”

Graham Haig, who sits on the Rotary club committee, praised the efforts of those helping out in the local community during this unprecedented period.

He said: “It’s been a remarkable response really. This has only come about in the last 10 days since it was started.

“I think the food bank itself is overwhelmed by the response that they’ve had, not just with finance to buy food but also in volunteers to come and help with it.

“After seeing the food bank mentioned online, those involved in the Rotary club felt they had to help out and decided to make the donation.

“The sad thing is that there’s a need now at this time.”

