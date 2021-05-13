The family of a Dundee postal worker killed by a teenage driver in a racing driver’s car told him to “rot in hell” as he was jailed for causing his death.

Kyle McLachlan was jailed for 20 months at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday after admitting running over Scott Millar in May 2018.

At the time of the incident he was at the wheel of a powerful BMW, owned by friend Finlay Hutchison, a driver in the GT World Challenge Europe Series.

Hutchison admitted allowing his friend to drive the car when he was not qualified to do so.

Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby told the pair no sentence he could impose would compensate Mr Scott’s family for his death.

Addressing McLachlan, convicted of death by causing dangerous driving, he said: “You were stupid enough to agree to Mr Hutchison’s suggestion to drive his car.

“I’m satisfied that the remorse you have expressed is genuine.

“What has impressed me is you have accepted responsibility for Mr Millar’s death.

“You pled guilty to causing death by dangerous driving but I’m satisfied its at the lower end of what constitutes dangerous driving.

“You were not on a mobile phone, you were not adjusting a sat nav.”

‘Boy racer’

Of Hutchison, Lord Boyd said he had a reputation as a “boy racer” and saw his powerful car as a “status symbol”.

He said: “You are an accomplished racing driver and I have no doubt you were capable of driving round the racing track.

“Clearly you were not mature enough to make decisions about driving in public streets.

“It is clear you asked Mr McLachlan to drive that night.

“He had a keen interest in cars and the prospect of driving your sports car was exciting to him.”

He added Hutchison had prospects for his future with a career in the family business and a promising racing career “at least until now”

Stopped near police HQ

McLachlan struck father-of-two Scott Millar as he walked across a road in Dundee after enjoying a music and dance festival.

Postal worker Mr Millar, 33, died after sustaining serious head injuries and McLachlan failed to stop after the collision.

The court had previously heard how a witness to the collision followed McLachlan from the scene, flashing his lights and sounding the horn, until McLachlan pulled up near Dundee’s Police Scotland headquarters.

Attempt to pervert the course of justice

Hutchison had been drinking in Dundee city centre and made arrangements for McLachlan to collect the keys of the vehicle and pick him up later on.

But following the collision he told police that he had not given anyone the keys.

In addition to his custodial sentence, McLachlan was banned from driving for five years.

Hutchison was fined £2000 and disqualified for 18 months. He must also carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

