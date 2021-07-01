Ross Graham signs new deal at Dundee United and immediately joins Dunfermline on season-long loan

Dundee United youngster Ross Graham has signed a three-year contract extension and joined Dunfermline Athletic on loan.

Graham has agreed a new deal at Tannadice until 2024 and will immediately be farmed out to the Pars.

The 20-year-old centre-back enjoyed a successful season on loan at League One Cove Rangers last term, winning Young Player of the Year, and previously had a spell at Elgin City.

He’s made two top-team appearances for the Terrors and will be looking to gain some valuable minutes at Championship level with the East End Park outfit.

Of his new contract, the young defender said: “I’m buzzing to get this extension signed and ensure I’m a United player for a few more years to come.

“The club is showing a lot of faith in me and as a young defender that’s incredibly reassuring.

“I hope to repay that faith by becoming a first-team regular in the future.

“Obviously, I’ve not made too many appearances for United so far in my career so the aim has to be fighting for a place in the team, making my Premiership debut and then holding on to it.”

Of his move to Dunfermline, United’s head of player pathway and loans, Brian Grant, added: “As a young defender what he needs most right now is regular game time and he’ll get that at Dunfermline.

“Not only that but he’ll be fighting for a place in a team that is expected to be challenging at the top of the table.

“He’s experienced that with Cove Rangers last season but to do it a league above in the Championship against stronger opposition will be a new experience.

“Ross will face demands and expectancy that will come with challenging at the top of the table and the loan move will serve him and the club well for when he comes back to Tannadice.”