Rosebank Primary pupils hold Dundee show in glorious technicolour

Pupils at Rosebank Primary School were the stars of the show as they wowed the crowds with their end of year performance.

Children from P1 through to P7 had completed rehearsals and donned their sparkling costumes for their version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Taking some of the lead roles were Blair Taylor McNeil as Joseph and Sarah McGillivray, who took on the role of Pharoah.

The children didn’t just impress family, friends and the school staff with their talented performance they also got rave reviews from some German visitors.

Head teacher Jennifer Heffell said: “We had visitors from Germany who wanted to take in the show as part of their visit to Dundee.

“The OBA group is based in Wurzburg which is one of Dundee’s twin cities, and the group supports people from the age of 17 who have disabilities.

“The children got a picture with them at the end of the performance.”