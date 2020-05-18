Rose, 8, on track to complete 100 laps of Keptie Pond to raise cash for charity

An Arbroath youngster has set herself a mammoth lockdown challenge by cycling round Keptie Pond 100 times to raise cash for charity.

Rose Nicol, 8, decided she wanted to do her bit to help her local community after watching what others were doing on the news.

Her mum, Laura Beattie, said: “We’ve been watching lots of different things about Covid-19 on the news and she had seen that loads of people were doing fundraising activities to help their local community so she decided she wanted to do something for hers.”

Rose also wanted to help out because her stepdad is closely involved in the fight against the virus.

Laura added: “My husband Michael, Rose’s stepdad, works for the NHS on the front line and she was very proud of him and wanted to do something to help people dealing with Covid too.

“She decided that she wanted to do a cycling challenge. She loves to go around the Keptie Pond.”

Rose has set herself 14 days to reach her target and Laura said the total distance Rose will cycle will amount to about 45 miles.

So far she has raised over £400, doubling her £200 target.

Laura added: “I’m really really proud of her. Especially of the amount of money that she has raised. She’s speechless.”

The money raised from the fundraiser will be donated to Reach Across, a charity in Arbroath that provides support to people dealing with mental health difficulties and have been providing food parcels to those who need.

Laura said: “We had a look at different charities that are local and what they are doing to help people in the pandemic.

“She wanted to help her local community and help people who are in need due to Covid-19 and Reach Across met both of those. She likes the idea of food getting distributed. She knows that all the money that gets raised is directly used within the charity.

“It gets her out the house and keeps her active; because she can’t train she has to find another way to keep herself active.”

Rose added that she had been having fun cycling round the pond and that she was determined to keep going.

Laura added: “I would like to thank everyone that has donated so far.”

Sandra Ramsay, founder of Reach Across said: “It’s totally amazing, we are so delighted with this, she is our youngest ever fundraiser. We are so so proud of her.”

To donate, visit Rose’s JustGiving page.