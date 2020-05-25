Rose, 8, completes 100 laps of Keptie Pond and raises over £1,000 for charity

An Arbroath youngster has completed 100 laps of Keptie Pond and raised over £1,100 for charity.

Last week we told you about Rose Nicol, who challenged herself to cycle round Keptie Pond 100 times in aid of local charity Reach Across.

Eight-year-old Rose has now completed the challenge and raised over £1,100 – more than five times her original target.

Mum Laura Beattie said: “She took 14 days to do it. I’m unbelievably proud of her for raising such an amount of money.

“We honestly did not expect this kind of support. There have been some sizeable donations too. She is delighted.”

Laura had previously said: “My husband Michael, Rose’s stepdad, works for the NHS on the front line and she was very proud of him and wanted to do something to help people dealing with Covid too.”

