Dundee striker Rory Loy has completed his loan move to St Mirren until the end of the season.

The former Falkirk forward has struggled for game time at Dens Park this term and was told he could move on during this window.

The Dark Blues are set to welcome St Mirren to Dens in the Scottish Cup fourth round next weekend but Loy will not be allowed to face his parent club.

St Mirren Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Rory Loy on loan until the end of the season #COYS ◾️◽️ pic.twitter.com/b6yFarpKWK — St Mirren Official (@saintmirrenfc) January 12, 2017

The Buddies are stranded at the bottom of the Championship with boss Jack Ross trying to reshape his squad to keep them in the division.

He has already snapped up Aberdeen youngster Craig Storie until the end of the season.

With only one loan player allowed for over-21s games, another Don, Lawrence Shankland has left the Paisley club and since joined Morton on loan.