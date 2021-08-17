News / Local / Fife ‘Root’ diversion: Reports of broccoli spillage outside Fife Lidl store blocking carriageway By Steven Rae August 17, 2021, 8:23 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 8:27 pm The overturned trailer, with police in attendance. A trailer has overturned outside a Lidl supermarket in Fife, with reports of vegetables strewn across the road. On Facebook, a post by Fife Jammer Locations claims a trailer, appearing to have been towed by a tractor, had overturned on Station Road, in Cupar. Early reports suggest broccoli was spread across the carriageway. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a trailer having overturned on Station Road in Cupar around 6.45pm on Tuesday August 17. “Officers are in attendance and no one is injured.” More to follow. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe