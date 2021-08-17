Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Root’ diversion: Reports of broccoli spillage outside Fife Lidl store blocking carriageway

By Steven Rae
August 17, 2021, 8:23 pm Updated: August 17, 2021, 8:27 pm
The overturned trailer, with police in attendance.
A trailer has overturned outside a Lidl supermarket in Fife, with reports of vegetables strewn across the road.

On Facebook, a post by Fife Jammer Locations claims a trailer, appearing to have been towed by a tractor, had overturned on Station Road, in Cupar.

Early reports suggest broccoli was spread across the carriageway.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a trailer having overturned on Station Road in Cupar around 6.45pm on Tuesday August 17.

“Officers are in attendance and no one is injured.”

More to follow.