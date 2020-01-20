Rooftop playground at Dundee primary school given £180,000 makeover

A rooftop playground out of use for decades has been transformed into a bright and colourful play area for children.

The playground, situated on top of St Mary’s RC Primary School, hasn’t been enjoyed by pupils for years – but that all changed on Friday as the ribbon was cut on a brand-new play area.

Plans were unveiled to renovate the space, which will be used as a playground as well as a learning feature, in 2018. Work, costing £180,000, was then carried out to make the railings secure as well as improve the surfacing.

Alison Curran, head teacher of the school, said: “For us it is great to provide more opportunities for outdoor learning. It’s really nice that we have got the ability to bring it back.”

Convener of children and families services, Stewart Hunter, said the space would be multi-purpose and allow the children to play, learn and also exercise.

He said: “For schools like St Mary’s they don’t tend to have a lot of open ground round about them.

“Getting the rooftop garden back, it gives the school more space.

“We have to be a bit more innovative and use some of these areas to get the kids out there, get them out to play, do some outdoor learning.”