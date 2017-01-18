Plans for a rubber roof to protect one of the world’s most iconic hotels from damage by stray golf balls are now in full swing.

The Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in St Andrews sits alongside the famous 17th Road Hole on the Old Course but its prime position at the home of golf has one major pitfall.

Errant shots have seen the 28-year-old slate roof on the hotel peppered by golf balls which causes thousands of pounds of damage each year.

Work on a new rubber roof has begun and golf course officials have been putting up netting to ensure the safety of roofing crews before the hotel’s reopening in April following refurbishment work.

“There has been natural wear and tear over the last 28 years which does include golf ball damage,” an Old Course Hotel spokesman explained.

“The new roof is an accurate replication of the current roof, so there will be no change to the overall look of the hotel, which has become iconic in the world of golf.”