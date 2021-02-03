Man launched attack on girlfriend after seeing her smoking crack cocaine

A man attacked his partner after throwing her crack pipe out of a window before destroying his police cell.

Recovering drug addict Ronnie Smith saw red after catching the woman smoking from the pipe in her Lansdowne Court flat on Saturday.

The 35-year-old later turned his anger towards the police while bragging he had previously been jailed for “slashing” someone.

Smith was jailed after he pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to punching the woman on the head before embarking on an abusive rampage.

The court heard Smith became irate after seeing the woman with the crack pipe just before 11am on Saturday.

An argument ensued and Smith threw the pipe out of the window before pushing the woman on to a sofa and punching her on the head.

‘You are a lying prostitute’

Police attended a short time later and heard Smith shout to the woman: “You are a lying prostitute. You are a lying b****.”

Smith later became agitated that his mobile phone had been taken away from him.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “The accused was taken to a cell and made threats that if officers came into the cell then he would beat them up.

“The accused ripped the concrete blocks from around the base of the cell toilet. He made threats to kill police officers with the chunks of concrete. He then carved words into the door of the cell and threw one of the bigger blocks against a wall, causing a dent.”

Smith, of Dunholm Terrace, pleaded guilty to punching the woman on the head and behaving abusively before shouting, swearing and making threats towards police officers.

He also admitted repeatedly threatening violence, ripping pieces of concrete from the base of a cell toilet, using it to carve words on the glass and making threats to kill officers.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said: “He has been in this relationship for the last two months. The complainer has continuing difficulties with substance abuse. He had been speaking with her to try to desist from taking drugs.

“When he came through to the living room, she had a crack pipe and was smoking from it. He was quite angry and threw it out of the living room window which is what caused this incident.”

Smith was jailed for eight months by Sheriff John Rafferty.

