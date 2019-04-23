Tuesday, April 23rd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport

Ronnie O’Sullivan knocked out of World Snooker Championship by amateur player

by Steven Rae
April 23, 2019, 12:48 pm
Ronnie O'Sullivan is out of the world championship.
Ronnie O'Sullivan is out of the world championship.
Send us a story

The world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan has been knocked out of the snooker World Championship by an amateur player.

James Cahill pulled off one of biggest shocks in Crucible history with an astonishing first-round win over the five-time champion.

O’Sullivan trailed 5-4 overnight to the debutant but took the opener with a brilliant 97 break.

But that was as good as it got for a rattled and frustrated O’Sullivan, who missed countless simple chances.

Cahill, who does not have a world ranking, won three frames in a row before closing out the match 10-8.

Breaking

    Cancel