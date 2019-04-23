Ronnie O’Sullivan knocked out of World Snooker Championship by amateur player

The world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan has been knocked out of the snooker World Championship by an amateur player.

James Cahill pulled off one of biggest shocks in Crucible history with an astonishing first-round win over the five-time champion.

O’Sullivan trailed 5-4 overnight to the debutant but took the opener with a brilliant 97 break.

But that was as good as it got for a rattled and frustrated O’Sullivan, who missed countless simple chances.

Cahill, who does not have a world ranking, won three frames in a row before closing out the match 10-8.