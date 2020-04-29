Romesh Ranganathan teams up with Beano to find Britain’s funniest family

A nationwide search has been launched by Beano to find Britain’s funniest family.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan, a former maths teacher and father-of-three, is throwing his weight behind the Beano initiative alongside YoungMinds, the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.

Families can enter the competition by submitting their homemade funny videos at beano.com/funfam.

They can submit short videos of 15 seconds in four categories until May 24 – funniest family joke, funniest family prank, funniest family face, funniest family song and dance.

A team of Beano gag writers led by head judge Romesh will select a shortlist, before asking the public to vote online for the final winner.

Romesh said: “I know families can be hilarious so being asked to be head judge to help Beano find Britain’s Funniest Family is a dream job.

“At the moment I think we could all do with a smile and I can’t wait to watch all the dances, faces, jokes and pranks that UK families come up with.”

The winning family will be brought to life in a one-off strip in the comic as well as receive an official Beano’s Funniest Family trophy, a year’s Beano subscription for family and friends, and a Nintendo Switch.

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said: “At Beano we’ve been making kids big and small giggle for 80 years and the comic has always been there during difficult times to help raise a smile when needed.

“As families stay home together we know there’s comedy gold happening from dad jokes and pranks, to funny faces and dances and we want to find and crown the funniest family out there.”

Beano and YoungMinds have also created practical activities and advice to support families’ wellbeing during isolation and keep spirits high available on beano.com.