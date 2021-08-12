News / Scotland ‘There was a massive bang’: Rollercoaster ‘comes off track’ at Landmark Adventure Park By Craig Munro August 12, 2021, 1:01 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 1:46 pm A rollercoaster has derailed at Landmark Adventure Park near Carrbridge. A rollercoaster has come off its tracks at Landmark Adventure Park. Police, fire and ambulance crews have been called to the theme park, near Carrbridge, after the “family friendly” Runaway Timber Train crashed. Reports suggest the six-carriage train was fully loaded, with 24 people on board, but nobody is believed to be injured. Visitors have described the terrifying moment a loud noise was heard around the park and it became clear something was wrong. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe