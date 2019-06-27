Roll up for big top fun at Dundee’s Riverside Park as Zippo’s Circus returns

Circus fans are being urged to roll up, roll up to Dundee’s Riverside Park for a bumper night of thrills and spills.

Zippo’s Circus is back on the road for with a nationwide Big Top 2019 tour – The Magnificent Top Hat – to celebrate 21 years since ringmaster Norman Barrett first appeared at the show.

Norman is reckoned to be the world’s greatest ringmaster and is holder of the Guinness World Record for being the longest-serving in the business.

The show at Riverside will run until Sunday and includes acrobats and aerialists, contortionists, comics and daredevil motorcyclists.

The Brazilian Lucius Team of five motorcyclists will take centre stage in the Globe of Death plus, back by popular demand, is Paulo Dos Santos – a 3ft 6in showman, acrobat and martial artist.

There is also a colourful troupe of artists from all around the world including foot jugglers, Kenyan tumblers, Cuban springboard acrobats, knife throwers, contortionists and dancers.

Tickets for the two hour show are on sale from dial-a-Seat on 0871 210 2100. The show moves to Arbroath’s Inchcape Park on July 1.

Where

Riverside Drive

When

June 25-30

Find out more here.