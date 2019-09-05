Roll-out of 20mph speed limits in Dundee after drop in casualties

Dundee is set to extend the roll-out of legally enforced 20mph speed limits following notable drops in road casualties in recent years.

Housing schemes in Dryburgh and Gowrie Park will see their “Twenty’s Plenty” advisory areas become mandatory and open to police enforcement if council recommendations are approved.

Ewan Gourlay, Dundee City Council’s traffic and transport team leader, says the decision is based on the success of the 20mph trial in the Glens area.

That area, near St John’s High School, is now permanently subjected to the lower speed limit as a result of the scheme.

Since 2004, the number of people killed on roads within the Dundee City Council area has fallen by 44% and serious injuries have fallen by 59%.

The number of children seriously injured has halved in just two years between 2016-2018.

However, the 23 serious injuries and single death on Dundee’s roads last year made an estimated £7.7 million dent in the local economy – something the authority is keen to avoid repeating.

In a report to the council, Mr Gourlay said: “It is essential that the excellent progress made in reducing casualties to date must be continued.

“It is therefore proposed to convert Dryburgh and Gowrie Park into 20mph speed limit zones through low cost measures including signing and lining.”

In addition, the council has a roadmap of further safety measures to introduce across the city, for which it has set aside £150,000.

Many of the targets of intervention are problematic junctions which have been the site of accidents in recent months or years.

Councillor Alan Ross, city development committee convener, said: “In the past year one person was killed and 23 were seriously injured on our roads.

“Behind each one of these numbers is a human tragedy.

“Bringing in measures that are proven to improve road safety is therefore a vital part of our work.”