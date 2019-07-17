Rod Stewart will return to Aberdeen later this year for new gig date

Rod Stewart will return to Aberdeen in December to perform at P&J Live for the second time in 2019.

Following last night’s sold-out show at Aberdeen AECC outdoor arena, it has been announced that the singer will be back later this year.

The rock star was due to play in Aberdeen last month, which was the fastest selling date on the UK tour, but adverse weather conditions saw the concert postponed until last night.

The new date will now see Rod perform at the arena on Saturday December 7.

Announcing his return to Aberdeen, Rod said: “Last night was a phenomenal sell-out show which I’m so glad we could make happen, so I’m delighted to tell you all that I’m coming back.

“You know I love performing in Scotland, so as well as my three shows down the road in Glasgow I’m coming to Aberdeen again too.

“It will be great to see you all again so get ready to party with me this December.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am from www.livenation.co.uk