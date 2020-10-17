Grand Theft Auto creators Rockstar Games ‘thrilled’ to be returning to Dundee

Rockstar Games has said it is “thrilled” to be making a return to Dundee.

Earlier this week the Tele reported Rockstar Games, the multi-million pound company behind Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, had bought over Dundee-based independent games developer Ruffian Games.

The move happened earlier this month and the firm has been rebranded Rockstar Dundee, with many local gamers hailing it as a return to the gaming superstar’s roots.

Sam Houser, founder of Rockstar Games, said they are already looking at what projects to work on at Rockstar Dundee.

He said: “We are thrilled to have Ruffian join the Rockstar Games family.

“The Ruffian team are a talented addition to Rockstar’s global studios, and we look forward to working together on future projects.”

Founded back in 2008 by Gary Liddon and Billy Thomson, Ruffian Games partnered with Microsoft to work on the Crackdown series and with 343 Industries on Halo: Reach from the Halo Master Chief collection, among other projects.

Currently the team at Ruffian numbers around 40 and has a range of games development experience, including some early Rockstar Games titles such as Grand Theft Auto and Manhunt.

Both Liddon and Thomson will remain onboard as co-studio directors of the new Rockstar Dundee.

Billy Thomson said: “We are incredibly excited to be joining the Rockstar team.

“Not only do we have the opportunity to work on some of the most successful entertainment properties in the world, but Rockstar’s investment in our studio is a great sign for the continued expansion of game development here in Scotland.”