‘Rocket’ Ronnie O’Sullivan returning to Arbroath for exhibition match – and smokies

An Arbroath snooker club has reeled in Ronnie O’Sullivan with the lure of more smokies and century breaks.

The Rocket fell in love with the Arbroath delicacy during his first visit to the town in 2016 – wolfing down double helpings and getting them shipped back to England.

Ronnie will return to Arbroath alongside John Virgo to perform in two exhibition matches on November 22 and 23.

The pair will again appear at Shotz in John Street West, a converted fish factory which opened in December 2013 and is owned by Ryan Fleming and his brother Marc, both of whom play international pool for Scotland.

Marc said: “After the great feedback and success of Ronnie’s previous visit, we always planned on inviting him back.

“His manager kept in touch and contacted us to talk about two dates which Ronnie had free.

“Excitement is already building within the club.

“Many people have said they missed it the first time round and have been warned by friends and relatives not to miss out again as it was so good.”

Ronnie said: “I’m back in Shotz in November and I’m looking forward to having some smokies.

“It’s my only visit to Scotland this year.”

Information is available from the Shotz Facebook page.