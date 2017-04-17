A Dundee band have said it was “incredible” to have been allowed to film a music video inside the Maryfield Tram Depot.

Rock outfit Francis Duffy and The Kingpins were given permission by Dundee Museum of Transport to film inside the historic depot for their new single “Suicide Nation”.

In the video, the depot appears abandoned when the song starts, before the band appear and perform the track in full.

They then disappear again, leaving the depot eerily empty.

Lead singer Michael Buchanan, 25, said it was an “incredible experience”.

Michael, from Ballumbie, said: “The depot is a really nice building and is exactly what we were looking for to fit the video.

“The video is all about old buildings still having hidden character — it seems to have worked really well.

“We’re seeing the first edit of the video soon — we’re excited about that.”

The scenes were filmed in a single day with local production company Fingerclick Productions, made up of filmmakers Joel Hewett, Bob Taylor and Lewis Bage.

Joel, 28, told the Tele the band were keen to find an older building with a local connection for the shoot.

“We tried for ages to find somewhere,” he said. “It was impossible to trace the owners a lot of the time as the buildings we were looking at were abandoned.

“But someone mentioned to me that the museum owned the depot, and they were happy to help.

“The depot was a great fit — it’s a Dundee location, a Dundee band and a Dundee production company. We wanted to make a local production that showed off a location in the city.”

Museum of transport manager Samantha Bannerman said she was excited about seeing the video.

She added: “It was great to help Fingerclick and the band out with their video — it’ll be interesting to see it when it’s finished.”

The video is due to be released in the next couple of weeks.