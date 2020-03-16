Rockers Biffy Clyro delay ticket sales for Scottish gig due to coronavirus outbreak

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have announced they are delaying the release of ticket sales for their Aberdeen gig due to coronavirus.

The three-piece, who hail from Kilmarnock in Ayrshire, are due to take to the stage at P&J Live on September 25.

Tickets for Biffy Clyro’s tour were scheduled to go on sale at 10am on Friday.

In a statement on social media, Biffy Clyro said: “Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we have decided to delay ticket sales for the forthcoming UK, European and Austrailian tours until a later date.

“If you have already pre-ordered, you will still be in the pre-sale.

“We are still very much looking forward to the tour and while the dates and venues remain unaffected, we feel that due to the current uncertainty the time is not right to make tickets available.

“We send everyone our love. Please take care of each other. Stay safe and healthy.”

The news comes following the announcement that 171 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, with one fatality.