Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has thrown his weight behind the bid to save Montrose Music Festival.

Spiralling costs have left the event on the brink and MoFest bosses have issued a rallying call for donations to help ensure its survival.

The festival is “hugely at risk” of not returning next year unless organisers can generate more money to pay the bills.

Adams took 12,000 fans on a trip down memory lane at East Links when he headlined last year’s MoFest.

The singer is now backing calls from the MoFest organisers for fans to join the fundraising drive to keep it going beyond 2017.

He said: “I enjoyed windy Montrose immensely last year. The MoFest show was one of my favourites of last summer.

“I hope the festival will continue for many years to come.”

MoFest bosses have been responsible for bringing top musical acts to the town for almost a decade.

Vice-chairwoman Anne Jenkins said the suggestion that MoFest might not continue has come as a real shock to people.

She said: “MoFest has built a huge reputation over the years and it’s now just expected that it will happen every year.

“But we do need people to understand that it comes down to money and if there isn’t enough to cover the costs, then it just cannot happen.”

More than £1,000 has been donated since the rallying call was made but organisers are stressing there is still a long way to go.

Anne added: “To put it into context, last year’s High Street event cost £15,000 to put on, so we would like to see that donation total triple over the next few weeks.”