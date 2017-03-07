An independent music festival raising funds for charity is set to go ahead this weekend.

Rock The Tay 2017 brings bands from across Dundee and Angus together for two days of music on Friday and Saturday.

The festival, now in its fifth year, is raising funds for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and The Maywave Appeal, which helps shelter homeless children in Zimbabwe.

It has been organised by Dundee gig promoter Andy Mcdonald, who said the festival was both a fundraiser and a “showcase for Scottish bands”.

Andy, 29, said: “We’re fundraising for SAMH because my friends and I have suffered from mental health problems and I felt it was good to give back.

“The Maywave Appeal contacted me and asked if they could be a part of it.”

He hopes that the two gigs will collectively raise upwards of £500.

On Friday, Scottish rock band We Came From Wolves head up an evening of music at The Firefly on Ward Road which starts at 6pm.

They will be joined by Aberdeen alt-rock outfit Forest Fires, Glasgow band Alburn and Dundee acts Benedictus and Frown.

On Saturday, a full day of music takes place at the Redd Function Suite on Session Street, which features bands from as far south as Warrington and London descending on the City of Discovery for the charity gig.

Performers for the 11-hour music marathon at Redd include Wonk Unit, Roughneck Riot and Dundee bands The Un-Romantics and Terrafraid.

Andrew added: “It’s important to get local bands involved — this year’s event is more DIY than the last one.

“We’ve got local bands in a showcase of Scottish music, a showcase of unsigned talent.”

Tickets are priced at £6 for Friday, £10 for Saturday, or £15 for both days, and are available at Groucho’s record shop or online.