Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies following battle with cancer

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer, his son has said.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Van Halen’s son Wolfgang said his father died on Tuesday.

He said: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.”

He added: “I love you so much, Pop.”

#Breaking Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer, his son has said — PA Media (@PA) October 6, 2020

The Twitter account of rock group Pantera has tweeted that rock band Van Halen was a “tremendous influence” on their music after guitar legend Eddie’s death.

“RIP Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen were a tremendous influence on both Vinnie & Dime & Pantera. Hopefully they are all rocking out together now!” the band’s account posted.

Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler described Van Halen as “a true gent and true genius”.

“Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed,” he tweeted.

“So shocking – One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad. Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill replied to Wolfgang Van Halen’s Twitter post, telling the rock legend’s son to “take solace” in the legacy he left with his music.

“So sorry for your tragic loss @WolfVanHalen, but take solace in knowing that he will be long remembered and live on forever as one of Rock’s most extraordinary guitar virtuosos,” he tweeted.

“Condolences to you, Valerie @Wolfiesmom and the entire Van Halen family. #RIPEdward”.

So sorry for your tragic loss @WolfVanHalen, but take solace in knowing that he will be long remembered and live on forever as one of Rock's most extraordinary guitar virtuosos. Condolences to you, Valerie @Wolfiesmom and the entire Van Halen family.#RIPEdward https://t.co/XWoCe8nrZv — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 6, 2020

Canadian rock band Nickelback described Van Halen as “perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar”.

They tweeted: “The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar.

“Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans. #RIP”.

More to follow.