Rock Challenge at Caird Hall sees battle of the bands between Tayside schools

Tayside schools battled it out at Caird Hall to take the 2019 Rock Challenge and J Rock crowns.

Montrose Academy in Angus won first place in the Rock Challenge, with their performance of The Curse of the Loa In New Orleans. The kids put on a show about the vengeful god of Voodoo, Loa, who rose from the darkness to plot a wicked triumph.

Meanwhile, Abernethy Primary School in Perthshire won first place in the J Rock, with their performance of Candy Land.

They explored the magical land of sweeties and visited Lord Liquorice’s castle to defeat him.

Kinross High School – pictured above performing their production about the selling of scavenged items from Titanic – automatically qualified for the Scottish Final due to 2018 success.

Montrose Academy swept up 13 awards – including the Securigroup Award of Excellence for Choreography and the Securigroup Award of Excellence for Performance Skill.

Abernethy Primary School also scored eight awards – including the Securigroup Award of Excellence for Stage Use.

Kinross High won big, by scooping 11 awards – including Janome Award of Excellence for Costuming Character.

Schools from Fife, Clackmannanshire and Falkirk also competed.