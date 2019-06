The Libertines will play in Dundee this December, the band have announced.

The rock band, which is headed up by songwriting duo Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, will play at the Caird Hall on December 5.

Tickets go on sale on this Friday at 9am from Dundee Box Office.

The band, known for hits including Can’t Stand Me Now and Don’t Look Back Into The Sun, originally formed in 1997, and had a number of hiatuses before reforming in 2014.