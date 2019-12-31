Jamie Robson says Dundee United have mentality to get back to winning ways

Defender Jamie Robson insists Dundee United’s focus remains unwavering despite last Friday’s derby draw.

United’s nine-game winning streak ended as Dundee came from behind to earn a point at Tannadice, with Graham Dorrans cancelling out Nicky Clark’s early opener.

Despite the mini setback in what has been a fantastic run, Terrors left-back Robson – who provided the assist for the goal – insists it’s business as usual in their quest for the Championship title.

“I wouldn’t say it was a wake-up call,” he said.

“I think the lads gave their all – 100% from every single player and staff – it was just one of those nights where you draw.

“We just need to keep going. We’ve got the mentality in the dressing-room to do that until the end of the season.

“All we need to do is focus on ourselves. It’s a long season and we’re only halfway through it now so we’ve still got to keep going and win games.

“If we keep getting points on the table then we’ll keep increasing the gap at the top.”

However, the 22-year-old admits they were disappointed not to pick up all three points against the Dark Blues, which would have stretched their now 14-point lead at the top even further.

Although, Robson is pleased at the progression shown at the club since the start of the calendar year.

He added: “In the final third we had plenty of chances but it was just one of those night where we couldn’t put them away.

“We know we’re a good side and we’re top of the league for a reason. We just need to keep winning games and kick on.

“We were disappointed not to get the three points, especially with it being a derby but before the game we’d have taken a draw so it’s a good point for us.

“We can move on to the next game still unbeaten, I think it’s 10 in a row now, so as long as we keep that momentum and fighting spirit going we’ll be fine.

“We’ve got that character in the dressing-room where we’re more than capable of going on and continuing to win games.

“The way the club is at from now to last year is phenomenal but we’re just disappointed we came off the pitch without a win in a derby.

“We know we could have done better. All the lads gave 100% but I think the quality wasn’t there in the second half for us.

“However, it just shows the character in the team to grind out a draw.

“I think it was still a good performance from the lads, with the battle we put in, so we’re happy with a draw and we need to move on now and keep getting points on the board.”

Robson insists their focus now is on getting back to winning ways down at Queen of the South on Saturday – the scene of their last defeat in a 4-0 mauling in October.

“We’ve got to keep winning ways going and we need to get back to it on Saturday at Queens.

“They beat us 4-0 down there so we know we’ve got a point to prove going back down there.

“We need a good performance, to stay solid and focused at the back and we can’t get carried away.

“We’re top of the league but we’ve got to keep winning games to get points on the board.

“We want to win every match we can but we’re taking them one at a time.”

And Robson is calling on the United supporters to keep up the vocal backing they’ve shown all campaign.

“The fans have been brilliant, home and away all season they’ve backed us. They’re like the 12th man for us.

“They’ve been like that week-in, week-out and, hopefully, they can continue that for us.

“Hopefully, we get the points which send them home happy.”