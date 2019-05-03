Ethan Robson keen to give suffering Dundee fans something to shout about

Everything is going against Dundee at the moment but young midfielder Ethan Robson is determined to give their long-suffering fans something to shout about this weekend.

Any slim chance of survival for the Dark Blues relies on getting the better of Hamilton this Saturday and ending their run of nine consecutive defeats.

Their latest loss came in the cruellest of fashions as Motherwell grabbed victory five minutes into stoppage time after Dundee had got themselves ahead twice in the opening half, only to lose their lead within minutes both times.

Robson, who grabbed the second goal with a fine long-range strike, said: “This is the difference.

“I get the goal but then a few minutes later they equalise and that just shows where we are at just now, everything is going against us.

“It feels that way anyway.

“Saturday was a crazy game. We showed great spirit to get back in the game when we were down but then we have to take our chances when they come. I feel that was the difference on Saturday – we created great chances but didn’t hit the back of the net.

“It was an opportunity missed – when they go down to 10 men we have to control the game better.

“I do feel like we did make good chances after that.”

He added: “It’s football, isn’t it? You have to stay as positive as you can.

“We are in a right mess at the minute.

“We have another game this week and it’s massive. We have to look forward to that.

“It’s must-win, win-at-all-costs. Hamilton will be at us from the start and we have to make sure we get the three points there, it’s a massive game.”

Fingers have been pointed at Dundee’s group of loan players for a perceived lack of effort to get the Dark Blues out of the relegation mire as they count down to returning to their parent clubs.However, 22-year-old Robson rejects that outright and points to the performance at Fir Park as evidence, despite the result going against them in the end.

He added: “It’s not the case at all.

“Obviously I won’t be here next season but I don’t want a relegation on my record so I am still fighting, anything else couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I think we showed fight at Motherwell.

“We went a goal down and then bounced back straight away through Nathan Ralph’s goal.

“We showed we still believe and we can’t let our heads drop.

“Saturday was a kick in the teeth but we have three games left, get nine points and you never know what could happen.”

With that ninth defeat on the spin, Dundee are now seven points adrift at the foot of the table but, while the chase isn’t mathematically over, Robson and his team-mates will keep believing there’s a possibility.

At least this Saturday at Dens Park, he wants to give the long-suffering support something to shout about.

A relatively small band of around 300 made the trip to Motherwell’s Fir Park – understandable given the plight of the club right now, and Robson was quick to salute their support.

“We are in a mess at the bottom of the league,” he added.

“The fans weren’t there in their numbers but I can’t fault that because they were still there and still supporting us.

“We all appreciate that and we’re gutted for them as much as for ourselves.

“We just want to give the crowd something to cheer and, hopefully, can win the last three games to give ourselves a fighting chance.”