Dundee United have anxious wait to see if Robson will be fit for trip to Queens

Dundee United face an anxious wait over the fitness of left-back Jamie Robson.

The 21-year-old missed the defeat to Alloa and win over Morton after rolling his ankle.

The Tangerines had hoped the weekend break would give Robson’s injury time to clear.

However, manager Robbie Neilson says he may have to call upon right-back Liam Smith once more to operate on the left-hand side of defence.

Robbie said: “Calum Butcher is back in training but Robson is touch and go for the weekend – we’ll have to wait and see about him.

“Hopefully, he will make training on tomorrow but if he isn’t ready for Queen of the South I would say he will definitely be back the following week.

“Liam did really well on that side against Morton and can play there so I think it was more of a collective thing that we lost to Alloa.

“We didn’t play at the level we can play at.”

Meanwhile, the Tangerines gaffer is keen to celebrate passing a year in charge at Tannadice by signing an extended contract this week – as well as tying up youngster Louis Appere’s new deal.

Robbie added: “We have had a chat about that and hope to make an announcement towards the end of this week.

“I am really happy here and the staff are happy, too. Everything is agreed.

“(United sporting director) Tony Asghar and I have a great relationship and we both have the same plans and ambitions for the club.

“It is a long-term project here and I want to be here to see it through.”

On Appere, the manager said: “It is just about done and we hope to announce that towards the end of this week as well. He is a player we are really pleased with and he has done well for the team.

“He started the season so well but I just felt we had to take him out of the team for a wee spell to give him a bit of a rest because he was starting to flag.

“He has shown in the past few days that he is ready to come back into the side again.”

The Tannadice gaffer was also delighted to see star striker Lawrence Shankland shine on the international stage this week.

“I am absolutely delighted for him and I think everyone at the club is. It is a great achievement for him and a big, big honour to get selected.

“I watched the Russia game on telly and thought he did very well when he came on at half-time.

“He certainly merited a start in the San Marino game. I went along to Hampden for that one along with Tony.

“It was a great occasion and we met Lawrence’s family, who were all there to cheer him on.

“It was a nice day and good for the kid to have all that support. I thought he did very well and his movement was great.

“I know people will say: ‘It was only against San Marino and a walk in the park.’

“However, it was still international football. He is a good player and he is progressing all the time. He still has a long way to go but I think he has shown he can get there.”