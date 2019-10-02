Robert set to take on challenge after heartache of losing daughter to life-changing condition

Robert Beattie knows all too well the difficulties which can arise from life-changing conditions spina bifida and hydrocephalus after being diagnosed at just six days old.

That’s why when doctors told the 39-year-old and his wife, Debbie, that their unborn daughter had such a severe case and advised the couple to terminate the pregnancy, it made more sense in his mind than most parents.

The heartbreaking decision was made by Robert and Debbie in 2011 to terminate the pregnancy, with Debbie Jr’s quality of life likely to be hampered through the conditions.

Robert, a delivery driver, said: “Sadly our tiny daughter’s condition was so bad that doctors advised us to terminate the pregnancy.

“My wife and I felt we had no option other than to take their advice because we realised that her quality of life would have been dreadful.

“At 17 weeks Debbie’s labour was induced and she delivered our baby daughter.”

Spina bifida is when a baby’s spine and spinal cord don’t develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in the spine, while hydrocephalus is an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid which occurs within the brain and affects how it functions.

It can develop at any age but is most comment in young infants.

Following the heartache of their loss, though, the couple would soon go on to have two healthy boys in Rory, 2, and Finlay, 3.

The boys, along with their late sister, have inspired dad Robert to begin a fundraising challenge in a bid to raise money for research into spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Robert will take on a charity bungee jump as he looks to give a little back to charities which have helped him along the way.

© Supplied

As a baby, Robert was operated on and a shunt was placed inside his head to drain away the fluid caused by the hydrocephalus.

He now has to undergo regular check-ups and will live with the condition for life.

It hasn’t stopped him raising money into research, though, and he was recently made an ambassador for Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland.

He said: “Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland is the only Scottish charity with a remit to support all those affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus across Scotland.

“They are there from the start and make sure that each individual lives the highest quality of life possible.

“They need to raise £1 million each year to continue their vital support and this event will help.

“Even £1 will help as every little will go a long way.

“I have had so much support from the group that I decided to undertake the charity bungee jump they are hosting at Killiecrankie in December.

© Supplied

“As well as raising money, I want to highlight the conditions and the effect they can have on people’s lives.

“I had to get a full medical check before I signed up but fortunately my doctor decided there was no reason I couldn’t do this, so I’m all set.”

It will be a great occasion and will even have a special twist.

Due to the fact it’s a festive jump, Robert plans to give it a go while wearing a Santa suit.

He has even politely asked anyone who owns a big red suit to give him a ring.

He added: “If anyone has a suit they can give me, that would be great!

“I’m very proud to have been made an ambassador for the organisation.

“This will be a fitting tribute to our daughter and will also go a long way to helping others.”