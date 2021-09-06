Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News

Robert Peston cancels Braemar trip after testing positive for Covid-19

By Adele Merson
September 6, 2021, 12:14 pm
ITV Political Editor Robert Peston will no longer be able to attend the New Enlightenment summit in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, after testing positive for Covid-19.
ITV’s Political Editor Robert Peston has been forced to cancel a trip to the north-east after testing positive for Covid-19.

The British journalist and presenter had been due to attend The New Enlightenment summit in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

The 61-year-old confirmed he has been double vaccinated.

Mr Peston tweeted: “I was supposed to be at the New Enlightenment summit in Braemar but depressingly have tested positive for COVID (yes am double vaxxed).”

The science conference brings together academics, economists and business leaders.

The ITV political editor said a highlight of the event includes the award of the Alexander Fleming prize, for a doctoral thesis level public health project.

On Sunday, another 6,368 cases were recorded across Scotland, as the country continues to tackle a surge in the virus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update Holyrood on Wednesday on the Covid-situation, including whether any restrictions will be re-introduced.