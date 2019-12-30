Robbie Williams, Frank Sinatra and Westlife songs among most popular at Dundee funerals

Traditional hymns and religious or classical music are no longer regularly requested at funerals held at Dundee Crematorium – with families opting for pop or rock songs instead.

The Crematorium and Memorial Group, which operates the local crematorium, has revealed the most requested pieces of music for funerals held at the facility during 2019.

Sad, moving or reflective songs that family members believe pay tribute to their loved one dominate the ‘Funeral Top 10’.

My Way by Frank Sinatra is the favourite choice, followed by Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler and Eva Cassidy’s version of Somewhere over the Rainbow.

Unforgettable by Nat King Cole is another popular choice whilst a sign of changing attitudes to funerals is demonstrated by Westlife and Robbie Williams making the Top 10.

Personal favourites of the deceased are also regularly chosen for their “send-off” with The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Gerry & The Pacemakers evident of a time when music began to play a bigger part in many people’s lives.

The diversity of genres available to music lovers in the 1980s and ’90s – such as R&B, new wave and indie – is also reflected in songs being chosen by such varied artists as Tina Turner, Blondie and Oasis, with Live Forever (below) and Wonderwall both popular choices.

“We all live such different and unique lives now that it’s natural for people to want to make a funeral as individual and personalised as possible,” said crematorium manager, Vincent Millar.

“The importance of music in our lives is demonstrated by our research which shows it’s the third most common topic for a family to discuss prior to a funeral.

“Popular music is now a major part of many funerals and we’ve invested in specialist equipment to ensure we provide the highest quality service.”

Most commonly requested music for funerals at Dundee Crematorium during 2019:

1. My Way – Frank Sinatra

2. Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler

3. Somewhere Over The Rainbow – Eva Cassidy

4. You’ll Never Walk Alone – Gerry & The Pacemakers

5. Unforgettable – Nat King Cole

6. Time To Say Goodbye – Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman

7. Angel – Sarah McLachlan

8. Dancing In The Sky – Dani & Lizzy

9. You Raise Me Up – Westlife

10. Angels – Robbie Williams

The music at Dundee Crematorium is provided by a state-of-the-art audio system from specialist company, Obitus.

Installed last year, it provides mourners with access to thousands of pieces of recorded music from hymns and classical compositions to the latest pop hits, whilst keeping a record of the number of times each song is played.

For more information, visit the crematorium’s website.