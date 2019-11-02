Robbie: Utd must earn right to win promotion

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists his side have no divine right to be a Premiership team – they have to earn it.

The Tangerines have downed Dunfermline and Partick Thistle at Tannadice in the past week and end their hectic seven days with a trip to title rivals Inverness today.

Robbie admits the pressure is on, like it always has been for United in the Championship, but believes they are not the only ones feeling the heat and must show their credentials if they want to gain promotion.

“I think there’s pressure all the time – we’ve been saying that for the last four years,” he said.

“We want to go up and feel like we are in a position to go up but we have to prove it.

“Every single team in this league sees us as a scalp. There are four or five teams that expect to go up, teams that have been in the Premiership.

“We have to earn the right, first and foremost, and get through games like Tuesday (against Partick) where we have to out-run, out-fight and out-battle teams and then the quality comes through.

“If I was allowed to do a fixed odds in the Championship, it’s one league I wouldn’t be doing it on that’s for sure.

“You don’t know day-to-day what teams are going to turn up.

“You watch some of the games and go ‘right we expect to get some joy here and some joy there’ then they come out and it’s like a totally-different game.

“It doesn’t surprise me but we just have to look at ourselves and keep winning.”

United sit top of the table but Robbie believes the 1-0 win over bottom club Partick shows the quality throughout the division.

“They’re a very good team and they’re probably in a false position for their quality,” he added.

“I expect them to definitely come up the league. I don’t expect them to be in that position at the end of the season with the squad they have.

“Yes, there was a frustration from everybody because of our performance at times but we have to realise we’ve no divine right to win any game.

“We have to work hard and fight more than everybody else to earn the right to then go and show our quality.”