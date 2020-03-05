Robbie urges United to ‘put on a show’ as they take on Partick Thistle this weekend

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has urged his side to put on a show as they return home on Saturday.

United take on Partick Thistle at Tannadice this weekend on the back of two tough away games in the past week.

Last Saturday saw the Terrors fall 2-0 at Dunfermline while they played out a goalless draw against Ayr on Tuesday night.

Those results meant their lead at the top of the Championship has been cut to 16 points as they welcome the league’s bottom club to Tayside.

Tangerines gaffer Robbie feels it is not only important they get back to winning ways, but also that they put on a show for their fans.

Asked if he is looking forward to having a home match, he said: “Definitely. We’ve been away the last two games where, in my opinion, it’s two really tough places to go.

“Ayr and Dunfermline are both good teams with decent home records.

“For us to get back to Tannadice, it’s important to put on a good show and try to get the three points to kick us on again.”

Despite having to be subbed off in the second half of the Ayr stalemate, Robbie says winger Paul McMullan will be back for Saturday.

It was feared McMullan had aggravated a troublesome groin problem, but Robbie put those worries to bed, confirming he had suffered only some cramp in his calves.

He added: “It was his first start after being out injured for a while, so he just had a bit of cramp in his calves.

“He went for a header and came down and cramped up, so we just felt we’d take him off.

“He’ll be back for Saturday.”