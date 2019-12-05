Dundee United boss Robbie keen to get back playing again after three weeks off

Robbie Neilson is keen to get back in the dugout as Dundee United prepare for their first game in three weeks as Alloa call in at Tannadice this weekend.

A combination of the international break and last Saturday’s match at Morton being called off has seen the Championship leaders out of action.

And Robbie hopes they can pick up where they left off, putting their previous defeat at Alloa behind them in the process.

He said: “We have a lot of big games coming up – Alloa on Saturday, Morton on Tuesday and then Arbroath – so we need to be prepared.

“Alloa have been on a run of playing quite consistently whereas we’ve had three weeks without a first-team game.

“You don’t really want to go so long without playing. We need to focus on the Alloa game, that’s what’s most important.

“We’ve got that strength in depth where we can rotate a little bit in the run ahead. We were very disappointed with the result down there at Alloa. (See video below).

“It was a very difficult day for us and we didn’t play anywhere near the level we know we can perform at. There will be days like that I think it is important that you bounce back and we have now won five in a row.

“Now it’s back at Tannadice with a good surface and a big crowd behind us and we have to do much better than we did in the previous game against Alloa – that’s for sure.”

Although he was disappointed not to have a match last weekend, Robbie believes a bounce game against Falkirk on Tuesday has made up for it.

He said: “I spoke to Lee Miller on Saturday night after our game went off to see if we could have a bounce game.

© SNS

We haven’t played for a few weeks now and sometimes it can take you a half of your next match to get going again.

“That is why we took the whole squad to Falkirk and did two separate sides for 45 minutes apiece.

“Lawrence Shankland did the warm-up and then some conditioning work. I am delighted with how he is coming on and he will be available for Saturday.

“Peter Pawlett was touch and go for last Saturday. We took him out of the squad before we were due to play Morton so the bounce game enabled him to get some game time. He should be fine for this weekend.”