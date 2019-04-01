Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson says title race ‘still open’ despite Queen of the South loss

Robbie Neilson insists the Championship title race “is still open” despite his Dundee United side suffering a surprise home defeat to Queen of the South.

The Tangerines had gone into Saturday’s contest on the back of three victories to reignite their chase of leaders Ross County.

Their opponents, meanwhile, were heading in the other direction after seven straight defeats had dropped them into a relegation fight.

The tables were turned on both those runs, however, as the Dumfries side headed south with all three points.

That was thanks to an early second-half one-two punch as Stephen Dobbie notched from the spot on 52 minutes before Lyndon Dykes made it 2-0 five minutes later.

Nicky Clark would head in with 20 minutes to go but there was no equaliser forthcoming for the Tangerines.

That meant they missed a chance to take advantage of league leaders Ross County’s slip up at bottom side Alloa.

The Staggies play their game in hand tomorrow night and could be four points clear before the top two meet on Friday.

Robbie, though, expects more twists and turns to come before the end of the campaign.

He said: “It’s still open. Obviously, Ross County play Inverness away tomorrow night which is a difficult game but the frustration for us is Saturday was a game we should have won.

“We totally dominated the game and had cross, after cross, after cross, shots at goal but we just didn’t put the ball in the net and the players are disappointed with that.”

He added: “We’re very disappointed with the result, especially with the way the Ross County result went.

“We dominated the game, we created loads of chances but didn’t put in the net.

“That was the frustrating thing.

“I couldn’t fault the players’ effort or willingness to try to score goals but at both ends we weren’t good enough.

“We didn’t put it in the net and then switched off a couple of times and got done.”

Queens boss Gary Naysmith was happy to see his players end their poor streak of form.

He said: “I’m delighted for the players. Listen, it’s a good victory for me because when you’re on a run that we were, you have to be strong, as were the chairman and board. It would be easy for people to panic with a run like that.

“For the players’ commitment, energy and desire after the run we were on we just deserved it.”