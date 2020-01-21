Robbie – Title is more valuable than any fee received for Shankland

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson has reiterated their intention to keep star man Lawrence Shankland at the club beyond the January transfer window.

Shankland scored his 25th domestic goal of the season as United played out a 2-2 Scottish Cup fourth-round draw with Hibs at Tannadice on Sunday.

And boss Robbie insists his goals and displays, which have helped United open up a 17-point gap at the top of the Championship, are more valuable than any money they’d receive for selling the 24-year-old.

Asked if Shankland will be at the club beyond the end of the month, Robbie said: “I think so, I hope so.

“I don’t think Saturday is going to help us from that side of it but I’ve said for a long time now, to get promoted is more valuable than selling one of our key players at the moment. I would expect him to be here until the end of the season but what happens at the end of the season will be dependent on what offers come in.”

And Robbie took the time to praise Shanks’ display and that of the rest of the team against the Hibees.

He added: “He’s a good player. It’s not just the class of the goal but also his link play.

“He’s so fluid on the ball and calm but it’s great for him to get his goal.

“I was pleased with them all, I thought to a man they did very well.”

With the teams set to replay at Easter Road next week, Robbie believes they can enjoy a run in the cup without losing their league focus.

“We’ve got a big enough squad that we can rotate a little bit.

“Yes, the league’s a priority but we want to have a cup run. We’ll go to Easter Road with our strongest team.”