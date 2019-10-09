Robbie surprised by Dundee United’s lack of fight on road against Alloa

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson says he was surprised at his team’s lack of fight in the defeat to Alloa on Friday.

The Tannadice gaffer gave his team a dressing down after the 1-0 defeat to the side that started the game bottom of the league.

Robbie now has almost two weeks to ensure that desire to earn the right to play at venues like the Indodrill is drummed back into his players.

© DC Thomson

They head to a similar venue next Saturday after the international break this week.

Queen of the South’s Palmerston Park is once more an artificial surface against a team that’s struggled at the beginning of the season, though they beat Partick 1-0 at the weekend.

Robbie said: “It was a surprise because we have shown it in the majority of the season.

“If you go to venues like Alloa, you have to fight, if you don’t you will struggles in places like Alloa.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The loss of an early goal, too, frustrated the United gaffer as Kevin O’Hara struck the only goal of the game after 18 minutes.

After the 6-0 home drubbing of Morton last Saturday (see video below), Robbie hailed the impact of an early goal on his team.

And he felt the same thing happened at Alloa as the home side grew in stature as the first half wore on.

The Tannadice gaffer added: “We tried to open them up but the quality just wasn’t there.

“If you lose a goal early in the game it gives them an opportunity to sit deep and try to kill the game.

“They did that and tried to hit us on the counter-attack, which I think they did pretty well.”

United are hopeful of having Jamie Robson (ankle) and Nicky Clark (hamstring) back fit for the trip to Dumfries.