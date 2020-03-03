Robbie set to ring changes for Utd’s trip to Ayrshire

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson is to ring the changes for tonight’s trip to Ayr after their defeat at Dunfermline.

Championship leaders United went down 2-0 to the Pars at East End Park on Saturday, with Robbie now looking to freshen things up for their clash with the third-placed Honest Men.

“No matter what the scoreline had been on Saturday, we would have made some changes anyway,” he insisted.

“I will be utilising the squad, so that means a couple of changes.

“There won’t be wholesale changes, though, because the players have done well for us all season and it’s important that we don’t jump the gun.

“We have managed to bounce back before and we need to do it again.

“We have had a wee sticky patch, but some teams have had those for the majority of the season.

“For us, it has just been once or twice, but it’s important to get back to winning ways.

“It is pleasing that we have this game coming up so we can try to get over it (the loss to Dunfermline).”

One man who won’t be involved at Somerset Park is midfielder Calum Butcher, out with a groin injury.

Robbie added: “He won’t make it but, hopefully, we will have him back for Saturday (against Partick Thistle).

“He has a groin problem and he has not trained.

“It is an injury from the end of last season and it has tightened up again.

“I thought we missed him against Dunfermline. We could have done with his physicality in the middle of the park.

“I thought we didn’t match them in the central area of the pitch, but it’s a different game down at Ayr.

“Hopefully, we can win that battle because we have won most of them this season.”

Ayr have two games in hand on the Tangerines but sit 19 points behind as they fight it out for a play-off spot with a few other teams.

Expecting a tough test, Robbie added: “I do still enjoy going down there as a manager. I think it’s proper football – up and at it – and it’s a good stadium with a good pitch.

“The times when we have been down there recently it’s not worked out but, hopefully, this time we will enjoy a change of fortune.

“They are in there (for the play-offs), but so are Inverness, Dundee, Dunfermline and Arbroath, so someone is going to miss out.

“There is still a lot to play for.”