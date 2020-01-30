Robbie says plans are in place to help push Dundee United to Premiership standard

Robbie Neilson says plans are already in place to move Dundee United forward in the summer.

The Tangerines lead the way at the top of the Championship table by a massive 18 points as they close in on promotion back to the top flight, ahead of a tie with Arbroath at Tannadice on Saturday.

The United gaffer was pleased with his side’s showing on Tuesday, twice coming back to level the match at Easter Road, despite losing out 4-2 (see video below).

And that’s the part that rankles with Robbie – he wants Dundee United to be winning matches like that in the future.

He said: “There were a lot of positives to take but I still think we have a way to go.

“If we do make it up to the Premiership, we want to be going to places like Easter Road and winning, not just being pleased with the performance.

I think there are areas we need to improve.

“I’ve discussed that with the owner (Mark Ogren) and the sporting director (Tony Asghar). We are pleased with the two performances against Hibs but, at the end of the day, we’re out of the cup.”

He added: “We showed we can compete at that level over the course of two games.

“We scored goals, created chances but the disappointing thing was conceding two goals from corners, which is something we’re usually good at. That showed the difference in levels.”

Meanwhile, Waterford are looking to do a deal for United attacker Matty Smith.

The Irish side are hoping to take the 22-year-old academy product on loan for the rest of the season.

Smith, who was on loan at Cove Rangers in the first half of the season, has become a peripheral figure at Tannadice in recent times with his deal up in the summer.

Dundalk are also closing on a loan deal for Terrors attacker Cammy Smith.

Meanwhile, this weekend’s tie could be a close affair.

Dick Campbell’s Arbroath have tested United in previous ties this season, the Red Lichties leading 1-0 after 88 minutes, before a late Lawrence Shankland double saved his side’s blushes in September (see video below), and the Angus side also managing a respectable 1-0 defeat against the league leaders in December.