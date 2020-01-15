Robbie pleased to see Dundee United pair Adrian and Dillon settle

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson says he is delighted to see Adrian Sporle and Dillon Powers settling in to life at Tannadice.

Argentine wide man Sporle has been on Tayside since the summer but seems to finally be finding his feet at United, scoring in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Partick Thistle after putting in a solid display at Queen of the South the weekend previous.

Boss Robbie reckons that is partly down to the 24-year-old picking up English and adapting to the Championship.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

However, Robbie also feels Sporle’s girlfriend has to take some credit for the performances the left-sided player has been putting in.

“Adrian’s found it difficult coming over to a different continent and settling in,” he said.

“His girlfriend came over at New Years so we’ve just got to keep her here!

“He’s managed to get himself in the team and get a goal as well. I’m delighted for him. He’s starting to learn English and he’s getting there with it, starting to understand what we do, which is important.

“We always knew it was going to take time for him but I think you can see from Saturday there’s quality there.”

American midfielder Powers has settled in rather more quickly, playing a crucial role in the Firhill result the day after signing on at United from Orlando City.

© SNS

The 28-year-old was excellent in the holding midfield role as United stretched their lead at the top of the table to a massive 17 points.

And Robbie is delighted to have a player he feels was, at one point, one of the best players in the MLS during his time at Colorado Rapids.

Ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash against Hibs, he added: “I thought he was excellent on Saturday and showed composure.

“I was actually surprised we managed to get him because when he played at Colorado Rapids he was one of the best midfielders in the league.

“He went to Orlando and didn’t play for a couple of seasons because of not getting a game for the manager.

“For him to come over here and try to forge a career in Scotland is great.

“You can see the quality he’s got. He’ll be a big player for us.”