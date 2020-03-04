Robbie only has eyes on Utd form as ICT cut gap

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson hopes his side’s point at Ayr last night can set them off on a positive run again.

United played out a goalless draw with the Honest Men at Somerset Park on an evening lacking in quality.

Inverness’ 3-2 win over Morton in the Highlands means the Terrors’ advantage at the top of the Championship has been cut to 16 points.

However, Robbie insists all they can do is focus on their own results as they look to piece together some form in the final third of the season – starting at home to Partick on Saturday.

“For us, we just need to focus on ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve got a home game coming up so we just need to try to take three points from that and try to keep pushing on.

“We’ll drop points, other teams will drop points, so it’s important we try to get a sustained run of putting them on the board.

“Last night we managed to get one.”

Robbie concedes it was a battle on a difficult Ayrshire surface but was happy with the point, overall.

“It’s another point on the board even though we were, obviously, hoping for the three points,” he added.

“Historically, the last couple of years, this has been a tough place for us to come, so we have to accept the point. We’ll take it and move on to the next game.

“If you look at the pitch last night, it’s difficult to play any real quality football through the middle.

“Both teams’ success was from the wider areas, getting it into the mixer.

“I think earlier in the season we were quite free-flowing and managed to go through teams but that comes down to having really good surfaces to play on.

“Last night was more of a battle, a second-ball game with both teams going for knockdowns and it was pretty even in the midfield.”

Ayr player-manager Mark Kerr was pleased with their display but hoped they could have won all three points.

“It’s disappointing. Inverness have, obviously, pulled a result out of the bag on a night where everyone else drew,” he said.

“That’s why we pushed for it there. We’ve got to try to go and win the game.

“We never sat off to take the draw and a good point against Dundee United, it wasn’t like that at all. We were in their half for a good part of the second half but the pleasing thing last night was we stuck together.”