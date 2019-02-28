Robbie Neilson wants more run-of-the-mill wins for Dundee United

Robbie Neilson believes it’s Tannadice, or more accurately Dundee United, for thrills right now.

However, after his side’s latest odd-goal victory when Inverness Caley Thistle visited on Tuesday night, he admits he wants some more run-of-the-mill victories.

The three points provided by Nicky Clark’s second-half penalty saw United move ahead of Ayr into second place in the Championship promotion race.

It also stretched their unbeaten run to five games, with four of those ending in wins.

For a winning margin of more than a single goal in a league game, however, you have to go way back to mid-November and a 4-2 home success over Alloa Athletic.

And, as happened when his team were held at Falkirk last weekend despite dominating, Robbie is worried a failure to take chances could eventually proved costly.

“If you want to come to Tannadice for a thrilling 90 minutes you can. It’s no canter, that’s for sure,” he said.

“My wee frustration against Inverness is that we didn’t kill the game in the first half.

“In the first 15 minutes we had three or four good chances to put the game to bed. When you are only 1-0 up with half an hour to go, you are always edgy.

“At 1-0 there’s always a nervousness. All it needs is one mistake or one flick on or somebody doesn’t track back and they are back in the game.

“We saw it out pretty well. We showed character when we were down to 10 men, which we had to. They’ve got good presence in their team and I thought our two centre-halves and the defence stood up to it well.”

For the second time in four games, United were not helped by being reduced in numbers.

Against St Mirren in the cup Calum Butcher saw red, and last night Peter Pawlett got an early bath for picking up two bookings.

“It was a red card. The second booking was just a rush of blood to the head,” said Robbie.

“It’s disappointing because he’s an experienced player and he’s going to be missing for the following league game.”

Not lost on him, though, was the importance of victory.

“This is a big win, it gets us into second above Ayr United which is important.

“We keep the pressure on Ross County.”