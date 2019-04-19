Robbie Neilson wants ‘impact’ from entire squad to get Dundee United promoted

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson says he expects every member of his first-team squad to “make an impact” in their bid for a return to the Premiership.

In his relatively short time at the helm, Robbie has put together a strong squad that he hopes can take the club back to the top flight.

And he’s not been shy in switching things around game by game, proven by the club’s two top scorers Pavol Safranko and Nicky Clark having to settle for a place on the bench for the win over Ayr United last Friday with Osman Sow leading the line.

Both came on and made an impression with Safranko grabbing the equalising goal.

And Robbie says that’s what he needs from his players on a regular basis due to the nature of a number of games in the Championship.

And that may well be what’s required when the Tangerines head to Inverness on Saturday.

He said: “In the Championship, the thing can be that games are quite tight for 60 minutes and then everyone blows a gasket and it opens up.

“Therefore, if you have players to come on at that time and take advantage of that, it can make a big difference.

“We need to try to keep them all fit and rotate.

“There will be times when Nicky and Pav will start and Osman will be on the bench and vice versa.

“It is about trying to make an impact.

“It is good to have that competition and players understand it is about the team winning, whether they start the game or come on.

“You look at Saturday and it might be the case that the strikers that start do all the hard work and run the defence ragged and tire them out.

“Then one of the others might come on for the last 30 minutes, score a goal and get all the glory.”

Sow has struggled to find his way in Tangerine since moving to Tannadice in January but impressed in the first half against the Honest Men last week.

And Robbie expects his former Hearts and MK Dons striker to get better and better.

“He is a good player and it is a case of managing him through it,” he said.

“He has had calf problems and other injury issues but you can see he is a top player.

“He troubles defences because he has the size, pace and touch to do that.

“We just need to get him as fit as we can get him for the run-in.

“We do have some good strikers and I’d mention Paul McMullan, Nicky Clark, Sow, Safranko, Cammy Smith and Peter Pawlett in that category too.

“It was a good result for us last Friday.

“I think it showed the importance of having a strong bench because we had a few injuries but are getting boys back now.

“What we had were attacking options and when Pav and Nicky came on it changed the game in our favour.”