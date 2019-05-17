Robbie Neilson wants bumper crowd tonight to help see Dundee United through

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is hoping the biggest home crowd of the season to date can help Dundee United over the finish line in their play-off semi-final against Inverness Caley Thistle tonight.

Despite the second leg of the tie being shown live on TV, there’s set to be over 8,000 at Tannadice to see the Tangerines try to capitalise on their 1-0 first leg lead.

And Robbie believes the large Arabs support can only benefit his players, just as it did when over 1,000 travelled to Inverness earlier in the week.

“The support on Tuesday was phenomenal and it helped us through the 90 minutes. They will be behind us again at Tannadice,” he said.

“We are looking forward to it. Under the floodlights and with and with a really good support behind us, it will be a great occasion.”

While United are in a commanding position at the halfway point of the tie, Robbie knows Inverness are not dead and buried.

He has demanded another good performance to book a final place against Hamilton or St Mirren.

“It’s job half done for us, so our focus has to be right. Inverness are a very good team and it is going to be another very tough game.

“We did well in the first leg but it’s only 1-0. It’s a very slender lead and there is no room for any complacency.”

After coming off at half-time in the first game because of a virus that hit several players towards the end of last week and over the weekend, attacker Pavol Safranko has been on the mend and is in the squad for tonight.

Several others picked up knocks but United expect to be at full strength.

If United go through, tickets for the first leg of the final on Tuesday will go on sale immediately.